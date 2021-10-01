Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Stake Boosted by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 114.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

GRSVU stock remained flat at $$11.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

