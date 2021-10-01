Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,146 shares of company stock worth $1,255,493. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

