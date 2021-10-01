Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,585,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 329,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,615,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.