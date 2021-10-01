Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

