Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,150,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $445.87 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $301.38 and a 12 month high of $478.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

