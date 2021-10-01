Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $390,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.