Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 186.3% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 25,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 82,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Intel by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

