Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 1,468 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $303.88 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

