Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

