Globeflex Capital L P Has $693,000 Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 93.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The RMR Group stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

