Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 9,705 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.08% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

