Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 225.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 11.69% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

