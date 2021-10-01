Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period.

MLPX opened at $35.89 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

