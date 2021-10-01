Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Up 5,400.0% in September

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GLSPT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Global SPAC Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.