Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 325,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a PE ratio of -115.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

