Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 1,058,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

