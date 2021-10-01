Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLHA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,772,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,815,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,877,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

