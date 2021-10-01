Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.16

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.16 and traded as high as C$48.47. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$47.58, with a volume of 396,319 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.09.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.