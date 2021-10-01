Ghost (GHOST) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $227,192.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

