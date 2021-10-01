GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.23.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

