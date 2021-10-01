GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$50.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

