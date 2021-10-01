Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Geron stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Geron by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

