German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.