Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGB. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 151.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

