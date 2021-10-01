George Weston (TSE:WN) Now Covered by TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of George Weston (TSE:WN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WN. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.71.

TSE WN opened at C$136.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$121.09. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$138.22. The stock has a market cap of C$20.58 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. The company had revenue of C$12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. Research analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.6800003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,191,960. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

