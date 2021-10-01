George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NetApp by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in NetApp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

