Genocea Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,777 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 886% compared to the typical volume of 586 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.