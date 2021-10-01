Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $408.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

