Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $408.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

