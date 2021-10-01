Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBERY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. Geberit has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

