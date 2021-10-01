GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

