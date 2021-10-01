Gas (GAS) Price Hits $8.60 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Gas has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $87.14 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.60 or 0.00017783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.36 or 0.99861500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.84 or 0.06740009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

