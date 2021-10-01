Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 261,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 338,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRPHF. BTIG Research began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

