Galatasaray Fan Token Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.45 or 0.00017776 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $29.64 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

