G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $568.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

