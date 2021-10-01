FY2022 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.