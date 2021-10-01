FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.88.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $422.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

