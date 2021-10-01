FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.40.

ERO stock opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.72.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

