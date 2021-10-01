FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Poxel S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Poxel in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PXXLF. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Poxel stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Poxel has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

