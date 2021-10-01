FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

BHLB opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

