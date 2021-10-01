Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DROP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Fuse Science has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Fuse Science
Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.