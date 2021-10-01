Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DROP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Fuse Science has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

