Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $90.06. 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,233,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

