FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

