FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Up 4.4%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.29. 7,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 889,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

