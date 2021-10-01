Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $58,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $17,993,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

