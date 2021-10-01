Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock remained flat at $$9.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,814. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

