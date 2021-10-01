Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.88

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 626856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

