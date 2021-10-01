ForTube One Day Volume Reaches $64.64 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $55.35 million and $64.64 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00116427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00200348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

