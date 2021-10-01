Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.424 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

