Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on December 1st

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.98. The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.78.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

